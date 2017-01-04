KMWorld CRM Media Streaming Media Faulkner Speech Technology Unisphere/DBTA
News & Events > NewsBreaks January 4, 2017
Newsbreaks and Weekly News Digest

From the Editor: The fast pace of breaking news in the information industry and library world doesn't stick to print publishing schedules. This is why we post weekly stories by industry experts—such as Barbara Quint, George H. Pike, Nancy K. Herther, Abby Clobridge, and Marydee Ojala—and feature weekly news digests that highlight important developments. Follow us on Twitter (@ITINewsBreaks) for up-to-the-minute coverage.

Sign up (below) for our free weekly NewsLink e-mail newsletter for notification and links to stories as they are posted. We also offer an RSS feed. And, please drop me a note with tips of any breaking news. Thanks for visiting!

Brandi Scardilli, Editor

Email Brandi Scardilli

Previous NewsBreaks/Weekly News Digests:
 
NewsBreak= NewsBreak Weekly News Digest= Weekly News Digest NewsLink Spotlight= NewsLink Spotlight
1/3/2017NewsBreakThe Past Year in Congress and a Look Forward
1/3/2017News DigestARL Plans 2017 Fair Use/Fair Dealing Week
1/3/2017News DigestSpringer Nature and figshare Improve Journal Discoverability
1/3/2017News DigestGale Offers Videos in Education Products
1/3/2017News DigestOverDrive Debuts New Help Website
1/3/2017News DigestEBSCOhost Adds Clarivate Analytics Content
1/3/2017Newslink SpotlightThe News of 2016: The Year in Review
12/20/2016NewsBreakCopyright Infringement and the DMCA: Ripping Music Off YouTube
12/20/2016News DigestIMLS Works Toward Universal Digital Inclusion
12/20/2016News DigestAWS Expands in the U.K.
12/20/2016News DigestAltmetric Unveils Top 100 Research Papers of the Year
12/20/2016News DigestBiometrics Companies Join Forces
12/20/2016News DigestGale Premieres Interactive Science Products
12/13/2016NewsBreakALA Joins Technology Rights and Opportunity Advocacy Group
12/13/2016News DigestHighWire Press Buys Semantico
12/13/2016News DigestElsevier Adds Metrics to Scopus
12/13/2016News DigestSocArXiv Debuts in Beta
12/13/2016News DigestThe Majority of Americans Trust Online Reviews
12/13/2016News DigestACRL Provides New Information Literacy Resource
12/8/2016News DigestAPA Begins Selling Streaming Videos
12/8/2016News DigestSpringer Nature Has New Research Data Policies
12/8/2016News DigestU.K. Businesses Are Worried About Brexit
12/8/2016News DigestWiley Updates Author Services Platform
12/8/2016News DigestGlobalscape Facilitates Secure Information Exchange
12/6/2016NewsBreakBlockchain Roundup for Info Pros
12/6/2016News DigestCCC Updates RightFind XML for Mining
12/6/2016News DigestLibrary of Congress Provides More Content to DPLA
12/6/2016News DigestFederal Agencies at Varying Levels of Compliance With DATA Act
12/6/2016News DigestReuters Distributes German News Agency Content
12/6/2016News DigestDigital Science Gives GRID a CC0 License
12/6/2016Newslink SpotlightThis Year's Top 10 Books on Librarianship
12/1/2016News DigestOpenAthens Introduces SaaS Product
12/1/2016News DigestAlexander Street Gains Prestigious Film Collection
12/1/2016News DigestExplorit Everywhere! Gets Improvements for All Users
12/1/2016News DigestChemistry Publishers Sign ORCID Open Letter
12/1/2016News DigestAmazon Web Services Unveils New Initiatives
11/29/2016NewsBreakFCC Approves Broadband Privacy Rules, But Will They Last?
11/29/2016News DigestSpiceworks Publishes IT Career Outlook Study
11/29/2016News DigestSpringer Nature Aids Italian Universities Damaged by Earthquakes
11/29/2016News DigestFIZ Karlsruhe Establishes New Research Unit
11/29/2016News DigestNewest Version of Koha Launches
11/29/2016News DigestKobo Offers Titles Specific to Spanish Readers
11/24/2016News DigestAccessible Archives Updates Collections
11/24/2016News DigestNISO Promotes KBART Recommendations Adoption
11/24/2016News DigestSpringer Nature Applauds U.K.-EU Collaboration in the Wake of Brexit
11/22/2016NewsBreakAs OCLC Nears 50, It Focuses on the Future
11/22/2016News DigestNFAIS Hosts Internet of Things Conference
11/22/2016News DigestW3C Releases Report on Virtual Reality
11/22/2016News DigestInternet Archive Enhances Its Search Functionality
11/22/2016News DigestOrganizations Plan New Subscription Service
11/22/2016News DigestClarivate Analytics Announces 2016 Highly Cited Researchers
11/17/2016News DigestClarivate Analytics Reveals New Functionality for EndNote
11/17/2016News DigestIMLS Promotes STEM Education Through Video Games
11/17/2016News DigestSAGE Helps Students Better Prepare for Their Classes
11/17/2016News DigestThe USDA and CHORUS Commit to Public Access to Research
11/17/2016News DigestPlum Analytics Goes All In on Clinical Practice Guidelines
11/15/2016NewsBreakPasswords: How to Make the Best of a Bad Situation
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and the Information Industry
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and Libraries
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and Intellectual Property
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and the Tech Industry
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and Net Neutrality
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and the Economy
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: The New Administration and Climate Change
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: 'The US Election, a Need for Curation, and the Power of Story'
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: 'Librarians Leaving the Country'
11/15/2016News DigestELECTION ANALYSIS: ALA Releases Kindness-Focused Book List
11/10/2016News DigestCoursera Creates New Subscription Model
11/10/2016News DigestPaxata Updates Its Data Prep Tool
11/10/2016News DigestPrecise Biometrics Product Will Be Added to Samsung Mobile Products
11/10/2016News DigestR Street Institute Looks at Government Spending on Advertising
11/10/2016News DigestIDPF and W3C Get Closer to Merger
11/8/2016NewsBreakPlan a Library Game Night With Nintendo's New Console
11/8/2016News DigestKanopy Expands Into Public Libraries
11/8/2016News Digestcode.gov Offers Resources on Open Source for Federal Agencies
11/8/2016News DigestDPLA Publishes White Paper on Archival Descriptions
11/8/2016News DigestNature Research Publishes Journal on Sustainability
11/8/2016News DigestUNESCO Chair on Language Technologies Plans for the Internet of the Future
11/3/2016News DigestThomson Reuters Helps Financial Professionals Prepare for the Election
11/3/2016News DigestAlexander Street Gives Its Regards to Broadway
11/3/2016News DigestSAGE Introduces Research Methods Video Collection
11/3/2016News DigestHarvard University Press Goes Responsive; Renews With PubFactory
11/3/2016News DigestRinggold Makes Access to ISNI Information Easier
11/1/2016NewsBreakNot Everyone Is Riding the Marrakesh Express
11/1/2016News DigestGoogle News Promotes Fact-Checking
11/1/2016News DigestCredo Provides Resource on Current Events
11/1/2016News DigestIntraspexion Uses dtSearch Engine to Identify Litigation Risks
11/1/2016News DigestCABI Debuts First OA Book
11/1/2016News DigestProQuest Rolls Out Results of Library Space Allocation Study
11/1/2016Newslink SpotlightForeseeing an Open Source Future With FOLIO
10/27/2016News Digestfigshare Releases Report on Open Data
10/27/2016News DigestLibrary of Congress Overhauls Its Homepage
10/27/2016News DigestSirsiDynix Improves BLUEcloud Acquisitions
10/27/2016News DigestZepheira Converts State Library Records Into Linked Data
10/27/2016News DigestBlackboard Buys Accessibility-Focused Company
10/25/2016NewsBreakLibrarians Working Inside Out: An Open Access Week Interview
10/25/2016News DigestPallante Out as Register of Copyrights
10/25/2016News DigestU.S. Data Federation Aims to Coordinate and Standardize Government Data
10/25/2016News DigestAlexander Street Digitizes Margaret Mead Papers
10/25/2016News DigestACS Plans Earth and Space Chemistry Journal
